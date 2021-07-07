Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown In Person and Live Stream Show

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 2:09 PM

The metal supergroup DOWN, which consists of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera and Superjoint Ritual), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Corwbar), drummer Jimmy Bower(Crowbar, Eyehategod and Superjoint Ritual) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) announced today that they are planning on performing in person and simultaneously over a live stream on August 13th.

The NOLA Town Throwdown will be happening at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Lousiana. The band’s drummer Jimmy Bower said in a statement to the fans, “It’s been way too long, y’all! I can’t remember the last time we played NOLA. On Friday, August 13th we will play our hometown.” Just at the beginning of this year, the band announced they are working on a cover album. And, while DOWN hasn’t been able to play live since 2019, they did, however, do a live stream last year, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their 1995 debut album NOLA. During the event the band reunited with founding member Kirk Windstein. Windstein announced earlier this year that his band Crowbar will release a new album soon. The band is also set to perform at the Psycho Las Vegas music festival this year.

Check out the link below for tickets to the show or the live stream event on August 13th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th at 10:00am central time through Livenation.com for the live event and down-nola.com for the livestream.