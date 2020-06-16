Phil Anselmo’s En Minor Releases First Single “Blue” from Debut Full Length

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

It’s been a mere day since Phil Anselmo announced that his latest supergroup En Minor would be releasing their debut album When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out on September 5 via Housecore Records. The group have now unveiled their debut single from the project, titled “Blue.” The album’s cover art and track listing have also been released.

“Blue” takes a ton of unique influences, opening up with strings and organ chords, blended in with steady guitar chords, bass grooves and drum rhythms. This song is further accentuated by Anselmo’s gravelly vocal delivery, giving the track a darker tone, which gives the song a dark neo-folk inspired feel.

<a href="http://enminor.bandcamp.com/album/when-the-cold-truth-has-worn-its-miserable-welcome-out">When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out by En Minor</a>

“We picked ‘Blue’ to release first because it features the whole band, as some songs don’t have percussion,” Anselmo explained in a press release. “Also, the title of the record, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, is from a line in the song. Very fitting and haunting.”

Anselmo first announced En Minor as a 1980s-influenced band, taking cues from bands such as Sisters of Mercy, some early Cure material and The Birthday Party. The band’s first single “On The Floor” was also released last year, which saw the band utilize a similar dark feel present on this latest single.

The outfit performed their third show ever last December. Their live musicians consisted of Anselmo alongside Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Woven Hand, 16 Horse Power), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver et al), Paul Webb (The Mystick Krewe Of Clearlight, Mountain Of Wizard), Jose Manuel “Blue” Gonzalez (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, Warbeast), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

Anselmo is also the leader behind Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and a former member of the influential 1990s metal band Pantera. Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed the Pantera song “We’ll Grind That Axe For a Long Time” for the first time ever earlier this year.

When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out track listing:

1. Mausoleums

2. Blue

3. On the Floor

4. Dead Can’t Dance

5. Love Needs Love

6. Warm Sharp Bath Sleep

7. Melancholia

8. This is Not Your Day

9. Black Mass

10. Hats Off

11. Disposable For You

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat