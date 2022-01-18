Clutch Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates With Eyehategod and More

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 7:33 PM

Rock band, Clutch, has announced that they will be going on a lengthy 2022 Spring Tour. Supporting them will be bands, Eyehategod and The Sword.

The tour is split up into two parts. On March 18, the first leg of tour starts in Birmingham, Alabama. Then, goes to April 10 in Joliet, Illinois. The second part of tour begins April 27 in Burlington, Vermont and goes till their May 22 date in Richmond, Virginia.

Tickets to the shows go on sale Friday, January 21. The tour dates can be found below.

Recently, the band just finished up playing a series of holiday shows. They also kept busy by entertaining the fans through livestream shows and rehearsal streams.

Clutch is from Germantown, Maryland. They formed back in 1991. The band’s members include lead guitarist Tim Sult, bassist Dan Maines, drummer Jean-Paul Gaster and lead singer and rhythm guitarist Neil Fallon. Popular tracks of theirs include “Electric Worry,” “A Quick Death in Texas” and “A Shogun Named Marcus.” Last year, they released a compilation album titled Songs of Much Gravity…1993-2001, it’s full of song’s ranging from that time period.

Clutch Spring 2022 Tour Dates

03/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *

03/19 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club *

03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *

03/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

03/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway *

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

04/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre *

04/03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

04/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. *

04/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

04/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *

04/10 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

04/27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

04/29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino ^

04/30 – Providence, RI @ The Strand ^

05/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre ^

05/03 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

05/04 – London, ON @ Music Hall ^

05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monore ^

05/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

05/10 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

05/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

05/13 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion ^

05/14 – Sauget, IL @ POP’s ^

05/15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

05/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine ^

05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^

05/21 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Bike Week ^

05/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

* = w/ Eyehategod and Tigercub

^ = w/ The Sword and Nate Bergman

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz