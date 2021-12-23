Eyehategod And Capra Announce Co-Headlining Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman December 23rd, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Metal bands Eyehategod and Capra have announced a new mini tour together for February 2022. The New Orleans natives will play 4 shows in Louisiana and Texas from February 24 to February 27.

Eyehategod recently returned to the music scene in 2020 after a 6 year haitus. Their song “High Risk Trigger” was their first single in quite a while. They released singles throughout 2021 that lead up to their new album A History of Nomadic Behavior, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com. They also recently made the news for having adult film actress and Donald Trump accuser Stormy Daniels run their merch booth at their New Orleans show during their tour with GWAR, Napalm Death and Madball.

02/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

02/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02/26 Shreveport, LA – Bears

02/27 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford