Jimmy Bower of Down Says Band is Planning to Record a New Covers Album

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 8:29 PM

Down reunited with the NOLA-era guitarist Kirk Windstein during a live stream last August, but the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t slowing down their productivity train. The group’s drummer Jimmy Bower, who is also a member of Eyehategod, recently discussed the band’s plan to record a new covers album as they wait for touring to open back up.

“We’re supposed to do a covers record pretty soon, that’s the next thing. We haven’t figured out exactly when we’re going to do it, or completely what songs yet… it’s just been an idea we’ve had forever. I know that’s in the works,” Bower explained in an interview with Brave Words.

Bower also stated that some of the cover choices will be completely unexpected, but they’re going to bring Down’s unique metal spin onto each track. He also hinted that some of the covers would be “kind of obvious,” because he’s “in the band.”

Their recent live stream was in celebration of the 25th anniversary release of NOLA, Down’s 1995 debut album, which is largely considered a sludge metal classic. The record’s title is shorthand for New Orleans, the city where the project was recorded and the foundation of the scene that launched Down’s career.

During this stream Down frontman Phil Anselmo gave tributes to Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, two of his former Pantera bandmates who passed away in 2004 and 2018, respectively. This live stream was Down’s first performance since 2016 and came several months after Windstein’s announcement that he rejoined the outfit.