Thurston Moore Announces Instrumental Album Screen Time For February 2022 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan February 5th, 2022 - 4:30 PM

Thurston Moore announced that his instrumental album, Screen Time, will be released in February 2022. The former member and founder of Sonic Youth recorded the instrumental album in 2020 but has never released it up till now.

According to Moore, “Screen Time is a series of instrumental guitar pieces recorded during the summer of 2020 as the world confronted the pandemic shutdown and as the people of good conscious stood up against the oppression of racist police oppression and murder.” Screen Time is about how much children use electronics and how digital media affects our daily lives so much.

The album cover for Screen Time portrays a child reading a book, literally curled up and hugging it. Moore said that the aspect of book pages connecting within us is “an aspect entirely missing from digital media, though the actuality of transparency in our daily lives through streaming etc we can only hope leads to the awareness of fairness.

Back in 2021, Thurston Moore went on tour in the U.S. and England in August and September. The first US stop was at Le Poisson Rouge, an iconic venue in New York, NY on September 12. Other stops included two nights at Chicago, IL’s Empty Bottle on September 14-15, one night at St. Paul, MN’s Turf Club on September 17 and an appearance at Milwaukee, WI’s Summerfest 2021 on September 18.

Moore’s last official album was September 2020’s By the Fire, featuring singles such as “Strawberry Moon,” “Hashish,” “Cantaloupe” and “Siren.” He also released an improvisational project called screen time in February 2021, contributing to an Allen Ginsberg tribute project and performing at a Sylvain Sylvain tribute show around the same time.

Screen Time Tracklist

1) The Station

2) The Town

3) The Home

4) The View

5) The Neighbor

6) The Walk

7) The Upstairs

8) The Dream

9) The Parkbench

10) The Realisation