Thurston Moore Chugs Along in New Song “Canteloupe”

Paige Willis July 3rd, 2020 - 5:02 PM

Thurston Moore has just released a new song called “Canteloupe.” The song is from his upcoming album. The new album By The Fire, is an album that is a message to the world whilst humans are all in the same current predicament- the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Canteloupe,” is lyrically a very psychedelic song. It paints very vivid pictures throughout the song that are very curious. Some lyrics include, “on the second day/we drew streaks/of lightning on yr tele/fingers drip dipped in paint/of cantaloupe and licorice.”

The single seems to be recalling images of days alone and at home where the former lead singer of Sonic Youth, would possibly be spending his days of quarantine.

This will be the fourth song that Moore has released leading up to his album which is yet to be released. By The Fire is due out in September.

“Canteloupe,” includes a grunge edge to the song contrasts with the other two singles that he has released prior to this one. His song “May Daze” was slightly more upbeat and leaning more towards pop/alternative than grunge. “Strawberry Moon” is more groovy of a song than anything and also quite a lot longer than its sister singles. His song “Hashish,” that was released just this past June just before his most recent release. “Hashish,” also doesn’t include as much edge as his newest released song “Canteloupe.”