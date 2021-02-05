Thurston Moore Releases Experimental Album screen time on Bandcamp Friday

Home News Anna Scott February 5th, 2021 - 4:01 PM

Former Sonic Youth singer and guitarist Thurston Moore released a surprise album screen time for Bandcamp Friday. The 10-track album from the Floridian is purely instrumental, providing an abstract yet meditative escape from the past year’s events.

screen time features mainly experimental guitar tracks, with post-rock and abstract undertones. All of the tracks are titled similarily, such as “the station,” “the town” and “the home,” all everyday places and items. However, the final track and the album’s longest clocking in at just under nine minutes, “the realization” seems to bring the album to a close in instrumentals an in theme.

Listen to screen time here:

<a href="https://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/album/screen-time-2">screen time by Thurston Moore</a>

screen time follows a string of releases in 2020 from Moore, culminating in By The Fire from September of last year. On this album, he said “These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. BY THE FIRE is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.” Moore was also in an episode of “Public Access” in May from Third Man Records, featuring at-home performances from many artists.

screen time was released for Bandcamp Friday, a monthly event on the first Friday of each month from the digital music retailer. The concept was started due to the pandemic limiting revenue live music from small artists, musicians and record labels, thus all Bandcamp Fridays are fee-free and all proceeds go toward those who cannot benefit from live music.