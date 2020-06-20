Thurston Moore Announces New Album By The Fire for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Hashish”

Home News Paige Willis June 20th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

A new song by Thurston Moore has been released as a teaser for his upcoming album. The new song is called “Hashish,” and is from his album By The Fire. Moore used to be a member of the band Sonic Youth and actually worked with his old bandmate, Steve Shelley playing the drums, along with Deb Googe on bass and backup singing and James Sedwards who plays the guitar.

By The Fire, is an album that is supposed to be about the collective pain that the world is going through right now, but to be used as a place listeners can go to feel the togetherness of the planet. Moore says, “These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. BY THE FIRE is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.” The new album will be out September 25.

In “Hashish,” the newest song following his most recent release, “Strawberry Moon,” the repetitiveness of the backtrack creates a elusive ambiance where you’re not quite sure of the image that Moore is trying to create for the listeners. Lyrically Moore talks about how this woman in his life is like a drug to him. He says, “Feel the full effect of this dose/It is in you girl, my repose/She’s the haven of my soul.” Moore is trying to explain that during this time of isolation as a collective humans are becoming addicted to the people that they are surrounded with, because that is their only escape from the current events.