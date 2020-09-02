Thurston Moore Releases New 12 Minute Song “Siren”

Home News Ariel King September 2nd, 2020 - 10:33 PM

Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth has released “Siren,” the latest single from his upcoming solo-album, By The Fire, slated for release on September 25. Along with the new single’s release, “Siren was joined by an accompanying music video, which can be viewed on Moore’s Bandcamp page.

Deb Googe joins Moore on bass, with James Sedwards on guitar and Jam Doulton working percussion. Moore describes the song as being “the soundtrack to an ancient coming-of-age mermaid ritual.” The music video features glittery footage of the sea and bouncing mermaid tails, with dolphins swimming through the ocean and sea critters being brushed by water currents.

The song itself begins with hopeful tones to reflect the shining ocean. Soft drum beats and a reverberating bass quietly sit in the background, the guitar encapsulating much of the track’s wanted emotions. The bass and drums add to the coming-of-age sound found in the guitar, with the first several minutes of “Siren” sounding like the opening credits of a teen movie. At about midway, the guitar takes on a more urgent tone, the quick rhythms creating an anxious tone to symbolize conflict. The song continues to break down until the instruments find a place in silence. After a brief pause, the track returns to its upbeat and hopeful tone, each instrument swaying as Moore begins to sing, his soft voice blending in with the guitar and drums. The lyrics reflect the mermaid coming-of-age ritual, with Moore singing “And I swear by all the saints tonight/These curious epochs of our life/What’s come over me/Will you stay by my side.” The track slowly fades out afterwards, bringing a sense of closing peace.

<a href="http://thurstonmooregroup.bandcamp.com/track/siren">Siren by Thurston Moore</a>

“Siren” comes as the third single from Moore’s upcoming album, following “Cantaloupe” and “Hashish.” Earlier this year, Moore released the songs “May Daze” and “Strawberry Moon.” More first started recording By The Fire in London, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore also released a cover of The Stooges’ song “Fun House” with Wylde Rattz this past August.