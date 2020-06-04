Thurston Moore Releases New 9 Minute Groovy Instrumental Song “Strawberry Moon”

Home News Roy Lott June 4th, 2020 - 10:44 PM

Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth has released a new track, “Strawberry Moon,” via his bandcamp. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the nine-minute instrumental was recorded by Moore this week and is described as “a new piece for new peace” and “a celebration of the strawberry ( full ) moon vibrations – free energy for change.” The groovy tune serves as the follow up to “May Daze” and can be streamed below.

Moore recently sat down with Rolling Stone and discussed making the record. “It catches us in a good place in our history” He continues to say “Just post the Nirvana mania of ’90 to ’92 and our moving away from the overamped thrum of that into more stripped-down, linear and, possibly, introspective tones — completely against the current of what mainstream alt-rock had become. Hits are for squares.”also recently released his acoustic song “The Lord and The Ladies,” which Thurston debuted on his 2013 UK tour with legendary folk singer Michael Chapman. It was later recorded in London in 2015.

With his band Sonic Youth, they recently released 11 concert recordings starting from the late ’80s until 2011, which was the year the band had done their final US show, in Brooklyn. The band also has created COVID-19 ‘Sonic Nurse’ masks and t-shirts as well as being a part of the Allen Ginsberg online film festival. Their video for “Making the Nature Scene” will showcase at the film festival on Saturday, June 6. Sonic Youth has produced 15 studio albums thus far.