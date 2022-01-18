Grammy Awards Announce New Date For Ceremony

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 2:40 PM

The Grammys, everyone’s favorite music awards show, was postponed earlier this month. Now, the Recording Academy has revealed the event’s new date and location. The Grammys 2022 will be taking place April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The original date for the event was supposed to be January 31 in Los Angeles. However, it had to be postponed due to the recent Covid Omicron surge. Since moving the Grammys to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it’s been revealed that the CMT Awards will no longer be taking place at that venue. The CMT Awards have been rescheduled and will now be in November.

Trevor Noah will be returning to host the star studded event. Other fun events such as the Premiere Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert and the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, haven’t been announced yet. Stay tuned for more information.

The Grammys will be broadcasting live from Vegas on Sunday, April 3 from 8-11:30 PM ET. The show can be viewed on either CBS or Paramount+. Unlike last year, the Grammys intend to have a live audience this year.

The list of Grammys nominees for this year include Olivia Rodrigo, Japanese Breakfast, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Last year’s Grammys was phenomenal, including unforgettable performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Haim, Black Pumas and Harry Styles.

Be sure to tune in to the Grammys award show this year, so you don’t miss out on all the fun. It should be a night to remember.