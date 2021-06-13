Black Pumas Announce New 2021-2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 13th, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Psychedelic soul outfit Black Pumas have announced a slew of North American tour dates that will first take place this July in Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooze, before wrapping up in Baltimore, Maryland, this January. Other stops on the tour include Atlanta, Seattle, Austin, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Black Pumas are also scheduled to play at Iceland Airwaves this November, which is set to host the likes of Bartees Strange, Metronomy, Arlo Parks, Aron Can, Axel Flóvent, Countess Malaise and KeiyaA. Their North American tour includes stops at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, Austin City Limits and Music Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia.

Composed of Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, who are based out of Austin, Texas. The group launched into further prominence after being nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy on the behalf of their 2019 self-titled debut studio album. The group were nominated for three further Grammys this year. ALthough the two artists had a large age gap, their chemistry and performances helped them gain the attention of ATO Records, who released their debut album.

“I still can’t believe we’re part of the conversation, because we haven’t been a band very long,” says Burton. “I’ve had to be more professional, or else I’m going to get fired.”

2021-2022 Tour Dates

7/29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

8/6 Columbia, MO 9th Street Summerfest

8/7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

8/8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^

8/11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

8/12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

8/13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^

8/15 Aspen, CO Belly Up

8/17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

8/19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

8/22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

8/28 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival

8/29 Columbus, OH WonderBus Music and Arts Festival

9/2-18 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

9/3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

9/18-19 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown

9/13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

9/14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

9/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

9/16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

9/23 Los Angeles, CA Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

9/24 Dana Point, CA Ohana Fest

9/25 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas

9/25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO Music Festival

10/1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/12 Harrisburg, PA XL Live

10/13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10/15 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

10/17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)

10/18 Chicago, IL House of Blues +

10/19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

12/16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

12/18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

1/5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

1/15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)

+ with The Seratones

^ with Neal Francis

# with Pachyman