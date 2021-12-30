Golden Globe Nominations Include HAIM, Lady Gaga and Beyonce

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 3:42 PM

The Golden Globes, which will take place on January 9, announced their list of nominations. Alana Haim, member of HAIM, is nominated for Best Performance by An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy for her debut performance in Licorice Pizza. Lady Gaga is nominated for her performance in House of Gucci in the category of Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama. Beyoncé was also nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for her song “Be Alive” which is part of the “King Richard” soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna