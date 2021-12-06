Haim Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia And More

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 4:11 PM

In support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, the rock trio Haim is embarking on a 27-date North American tour in spring and summer 2022. The tour kicks off on April 24 in Las Vegas and concludes on June 14 in Bend, Oregon. Throughout the tour they will visit several major cities including Phoenix, LA, Austin, Miami, New York, Chicago, Seattle and more. They will also be joined by other women in music, such as Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster and Buzzy Lee. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 AM local time.

Following this tour, Haim will be joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their summer 2022 tour, appearing at their shows in Denver and San Diego. Earlier this year, the group took the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl, shortly outside their home in LA.

In addition to sharing their music on this celebrated album, the group released a song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” for the Netflix movie The Last Letter From Your Lover. This week, the band celebrated the holiday season (and an SNL classic) with a cover of Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” as part of their annual “Haimukkah” activities.

One More HAIM Tour Dates

4.24 – Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25 – Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27 – Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04 – Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08 – Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09 – Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11 – Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13 – Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19 – Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22 – Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24 – Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25 – Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28 – Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31 – Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01 – Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03 – Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04 – Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06 – Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10 – Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11 – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13 – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna