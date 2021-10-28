Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on The Sofa, Unveil First Track “The Hardest Cut”

Home News Skyler Graham October 28th, 2021 - 10:29 AM

This February, be on the lookout for Spoon’s tenth album, Lucifer on The Sofa. According to Brooklyn Vegan, frontman Britt Daniel described the album as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton” — a sound that is apparent in its first track.

In conjunction with the album announcement is the release of the music video for the first track from the album, “The Hardest Cut.” The driving guitar riffs and raspy vocals of this energetic track accompany the video akin to a psychological thriller. The video opens with a woman tied to a chair — evocative of Get Out — and continues to show a hypnotized crowd of dancers. Their bodies are in sync but their eyes are empty, as if Spoon has put them in a trance with their music. This narrative, along with the lyrics about how “followin’ the leader gonna turn you off religion” presents a track that follows the anti-establishment tradition of rock & roll.



The announcement for Lucifer on The Sofa follows the conclusion of the band’s 2021 Fall Tour. They traveled across the U.S. with Nicole Atkins, starting the tour in Aspen on Sep. 3 and ending in Jersey City on Oct. 24. They last released music in 2017, the electronic album Hot Thoughts. This album will not only be the first in over four years but the first without bassist Ron Pope and first recorded in Austin in over a decade.

Lucifer on The Sofa will be out on Feb. 11 via Matador Records.

Lucifer on the Sofa Tracklist

Held

The Hardest Cut

The Devil & Mister Jones

Wild

My Babe

Feels Alright

On The Radio

Astral Jacket

Satellite

Lucifer On The Sofa

Photo Credit: Owen Ela