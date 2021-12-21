Kraken Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Used, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year And More

Home News Skyy Rincon December 21st, 2021 - 10:15 PM

Kraken Music Festival has announced their 2022 lineup which features The Used, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We’re Wolves and The Dev, treating guests to a wide variety of punk, rock and metal legends. The show will be taking place at The Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2022. General admission tickets start at $54.95, two VIP options are available with Skull VIP starting at $85 and Bones VIP (with Sidestage access) starting at $150. But hurry, the Bones VIP package has already sold out!

Festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira have stated that they are very excited to showcase some of Florida’s best talent with the festival’s return: “We always look for ways to stay true to our roots and ensure Florida bands are well represented and we’ve done just that with two legendary bands – Less Than Jake and Evergreen Terrace. This will be our biggest Kraken Fest yet and we cannot wait!”

The Used recently went on a summer tour this year with Coheed & Cambria, Meet Me @ The Altar and carolesdaughter. The Utah-based rock band was also part of the 2021 lineup for the Four Chord Music Festival alongside Blink-182 and The Ataris. The group released their latest album Heartwork in April 2020. Fellow headliners Less Than Jake have also been active this year, being included as part of the 2021 lineups for the Punk In Drublic Festival, Brew Ska Ska Festival and Red Bridge Festival. They released their most recent album Silver Linings in December 2020.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi