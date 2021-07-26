Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring NOFX, Sick of It All and Less Than Jake

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 6:37 PM

NOFX‘ Fat Mike announced the return of the band’s annual Punk In Drublic craft beer and music festival. The festival which is named after NOFX groundbreaking album Punk In Drublic, will be held on October 2nd, in Pittsburgh, PA. Besides the obvious healiners, NOFX, punk icons Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All and more will be hitting the stage this fall.

The festival will also hit other states this year including Colorado just last week and Massachusetts in September.

Besides the musical component, the festival is also offering a craft beer tasting for the audience members. Depending on the ticket type, VIP or general, the tasting is between two to three hours long. The band teamed up with Brew-Ha-Ha production to make this event happening. Brew-Ha-Ha productions hosts and manages craft beer festivals.

Cameron Collins of Brew-Ha-Ha explains the connection between craft beer and punk, “True craft beer comes from local and regional breweries who are running their businesses with the same mentality as punk rock music: independent, often times controversial, and without a care in the world about how it’s ‘been done in the past.’” He adds, “Punk rock is the music that much of the craft beer we drink is brewed to…it’s appropriate to have an epic event that celebrates the two!”

The festival will exclusively feature local breweries. The participating breweries will be announced in the coming weeks. NOFX released their newest album Single Album, earlier this year. The band had to drop out of the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival in Las Vegas this year after complaints and hate messages. In 2018 NOFX’ singer Fat Mike made rather unnecessary jokes about the Harvest 91 Las Vegas shooting, where 58 people were killed.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat