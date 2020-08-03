The Four Chord Music Fest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Used, Blink-182 and The Ataris

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 3rd, 2020 - 6:25 PM

The Four Chord Music Fest was one of many that couldn’t happen in 2020, but fortunately, they’ve announced that they’re able to keep the same great lineup for 2021. According to Loudwire, Blink-182 and The Used will be keeping the prime spots.

Southern California-based pop/punk rock band Blink-182, and Utah-formed The Used have several things in common. These two acts are often associated with pop punk’s glory days, and have both had expansive careers as they continue to drive the evolution of the genre. Blink-182 have been a large influence on the pop punk sound since the mid-90’s, although they have recently celebrated a resurgence as more of a pop/alt rock act in 2016. The Used always had a bit of pop-punk in them, but are more known for their post-hardcore emo-pop sound. Blink-182’s Nine from 2019, and The Used’s Heartwork this April prove that each band is capable of keeping their roots audible in their new material, while appealing to wider audiences at the same time.

Every song from Nine performed well, and the album has gotten a lot of love from alternative radio stations with the hits, “Darkside,” “Blame It On My Youth” and “I Really Wish I Hated You” leading the way. The Used’s Heartwork did relatively well too, and songs, “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton,” “Blow Me” and “Cathedral Bell” all racked up a lot of plays on streaming services. Both albums are full of singable rock anthems ripe for festival performances, and both groups have deep catalogues of hits to pull from as well. Blink-182 got a few shows in during the first few months of 2020, and The Used were luckily able to pull off a full 2020 tour early in the year, but fans in the Pittsburgh area have still been looking forward to this festival.



Joining them are The Ataris, State Champs, Mayday Parade and Four Year Strong, as well as less-known acts Hit the Lights, Sleep on It, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Fortune Cove and Look Out Loretta.

This will be the seventh Four Chord Music Fest. It will take place Saturday, July 17 2021, at Wild Things Park, in Pittsburgh (Washington), Pennsylvania.



Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi