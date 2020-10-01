Less Than Jake Announces New Album “Silver Linings” for December Release and Share New Music Video for “Lie To Me”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 1st, 2020 - 10:36 PM

Ska Punk band Less Than Jake announced their first studio album in seven years, Silver Linings, to be released December 11 via Pure Noise. They also shared a music video for their new lead single off it, called “Lie To Me.”

Less Than Jake formed in 1992 in Gainesville, FL, and have since released eight studio albums and played countless live shows. They’ve got a reputation for fun songs, including “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads,” “History of a Boring Town,” “The Science of Selling Yourself Short” and “Look What Happened.”

Guitarist/vocalist Chris Demakes announced the album in his own words via press release, “We made a new record! Our first full length with our new drummer, Matt Yonker, and it sounds amazing. More vocal hooks than a tackle box, horns galore and that bombastic and upbeat energy that we’re known for. We didn’t try to reinvent the wheel with this one, it’s still undeniably Less Than Jake. Just a bit punchier and in your face. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it!”

The band’s second vocalist, bassist Roger Lima also had something to say about it, “Oh how it feels to still be writing music together after so many years. It’s still so freaking exciting!! After decades of working on songs together, we still love it, and with our new drummer Matt Yonker, we feel reignited and refueled. Personally, I feel that this is the first step of a new era for the band. While the music feels undeniably Less Than Jake, the flow of the tracks and the attitude of the horns and lyrics have a freshness to them and I look forward to sharing these songs with our amazing fans.”

“Lie To Me” is their first new song in three years, after their last EP Sound the Alarm. Like both vocalists phrased it, it’s still “undeniably Less Than Jake.” They go all out on the horns and the hooks, but that’s not really new for them. The song is about knowing whether to let go of a relationship, “One simple lesson learned/The flames we hold the closest burn the worst/Say you need me one more time /Tell me there’s more that connects us/Than the days we’ve left behind”

The music video shows a couple texting after a rough night, asking each other what’s next for their relationship. Neither has the answer as they go about their day, distracted, and Less Than Jake shows up anywhere they can fit in, invisible to the couples’ eyes on any screens and in any picture frames, as well as on a milk carton.



Silver Linings track list:

1. The High Cost of Low Living

2. Lie To Me

3. Keep on Chasing

4. Anytime and Anywhere

5. The Test

6. Dear Me

7. Monkey Wrench Myself

8. King of the Downside

9. Lost at Home

10. Move

11. Bill

12. So Much Less