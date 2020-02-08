The Used Announces New Album ‘Heartwork’ for April 2020 Release

Home News Kelly Tucker February 8th, 2020 - 3:05 PM

After months of anticipation, The Used announced the upcoming release of their eighth album, Heartwork on April 24 via Big Noise. The band is from Orem, Utah and consists of vocalist Bert McCracken, bassist Jeph Howard, drummer Dan Whitesides, and guitarist Joey Bradford.

Vocalist, McCracken shared, “The new album plays on the emotions, the sincerity, and the vulnerability of the first record and In Love and Death, with a little bit of the flair from Lies for the Liars. Standing in the streaming circle pit with Kesha and Halsey, the album is just as modern sounding. John Feldmann’s production is that professional. It sounds really good.”

Heartwork marks the return of John Feldmann to The Used family as he is producing the album and also the head of A&R at Big Noise. Feldmann signed The Used to Reprise Records in January 2002 and also produced some of the band’s most monumental albums including their self-titled debut, Maybe Memories, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars, Vulnerable and Imaginary Enemy.

Feldmann said the following, “I couldn’t be more honored or grateful to have one of my favorite bands of all time at my record label! They are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years and we are making a career-defining album at the minute. They are one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen and Bert is quite possibly the best singer I’ve ever worked with. This has been a dream of mine since I met them in 2001.”

The band also just released a new track called “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton” and McCracken shared the following, “I really dug deep into the poem and its author, John Milton. As I was reading a lot of his political essays I realized that a lot of what ‘Satan’ says in Paradise Lost are quotes directly from John Milton’s own mouth. A lot of people thought he was the devil back then. He had a huge problem with the show of opulence from the Church. He thought it was disgusting. His poem is about the failed revolution against the Church of England, which is Satan’s failed revolution on earth. And what’s more incredible or exciting than a failed revolution?”

The Used is currently on the road for a completely sold out intimate tour with support from Dragged Under.

The Used Tour Dates (All Sold Out)

02/07 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02/11 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

02/18 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

02/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Heartwork Track List

1. Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton

2. Blow Me (Ft. Jason Aalon Butler)

3. Big, Wanna Be

4. Bloody Nose

5. Wow, I Hate This Song

6. My Cocoon

7. Cathedral Bell

8. 1984 (Infinite Jest)

9. Gravity’s Rainbow

10. Clean Cut Heals

11. Heartwork

12. The Lighthouse (feat Mark Hoppus)

13. Oblivious Blasé (feat Travis Barker)

14. The Lottery (feat Caleb Shomo)

15. Darkness Bleeds, FOTF

16. To Feel Something

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi