Brew Ska Ska Craft Beer and Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Less Than Jake, Hepcat and The Toasters

Home News Aaron Grech July 25th, 2021 - 9:21 PM

The Brew Ska Ska Craft Beer and Music Festival has announced its 2021 lineup featuring Less Than Jake, Hepcat, The Aggrolites, Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Bite Me Bambi and Half Past Two. This event will kick off on Saturday, September 11 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.

The event isn’t just a ska festival, it will also host a number of breweries including Rad Beer Co. (co-owned by organizer Cameron Collins), Artifex Brewing, Beachwood Brewing, Bottle Logic, Brewery X, Stereo Brewing and Wild Barrel Brewing. There will also be an assortment of food trucks and vendors, with some carrying vegan options.

“‘Brew Ska Ska’ huh? Let’s see, craft beer and ska music? Where do we sign up? This is gonna be awesome. There’s nothing quite like playing ska music in Southern California. The vibe and energy of the crowds are beyond amazing,” Less Than Jake’s Chris Demakes said in a press statement. “Throw in a bunch of beers to amplify that vibe and this will be one for the books! Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Less Than Jake has been busy in recent years, debuting their latest studio album Silver Linings last December, which included the single “Lie To Me.” The group also released Sound the Alarm in 2017, an EP that saw the band utilize catchy horn melodies and vocal charisma from Demakes and Roger Lima. Hepcat are featured on Flogging Molly’s 2022 Salty Dog Cruise Lineup, which also hosts The Distillers, Descedents and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.