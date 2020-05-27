Red Bridge Fest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag and Less Than Jake

Home News Ariel King May 27th, 2020 - 5:48 PM

Red Bridge Fest have announced their lineup for 2021, including Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Less Than Jake, Pulley, Satanic Surfers, No Fun at All, Jughead’s Revenge and more. The festival dates are scheduled to occur on June 4 and 5, 2021 in Pont-Rouge, Quebec.

The punk rock festival had been postponed this year due to the coronavirus, the dates moved to 2021. Much of the lineup for the new festival dates remains the same, Hardstride the only act which will not be returning. Red Bridge Fest has also added Satanic Surfers and No Fun at All to the new lineup.

Anti-Flag and The Bouncing Souls appeared on Punk Rock Bowling’s live stream this last weekend. New Jersey punk band Bouncing Souls have been around for more than 30 years, their latest full-length release being 2019’s Crucial Moments. Less Than Jake had been part of Warped Tour’s final show in 2018, and are currently working on a new album titled Silver Linings. Pulley were meant to play Punk in the Park last month, however festival dates for that event have been rescheduled for August 8, 2020.

Tickets for the festival are available on Red Bridge Fest’s website, with two day tickets being sold for $72.50 (CAN). Red Bridge’s partners include Le Trou du Diable, Molson Coor’s Old Style Pilsner and People of Punk Rock Records.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat