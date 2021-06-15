Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announces Summer 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 15th, 2021 - 11:13 AM

In August-September this year, Coheed and Cambria and The Used are set to go on a co-headlining tour together. Pop-punk band Meet Me @ The Altar will be supporting them on most dates, except for the last three, which will have up-and-coming pop musician carolesdaughter opening.

Irvine, CA’s FivePoint Amphitheatre will be the first stop of the tour on August 27. Some other notable stops include Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX on September 4, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX on September 5, The Palladium in Worcester, MA on September 18, PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on September 19 and the final stop at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on September 24.

The full schedule can be found below. All of the venues are outdoor venues. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Live Nation. There will also be a presale available for Citi card members on Wednesday, June 16, for which more information can be found here.

Coheed and Cambria’s frontman, Claudio Sanchez, announced last May that the band had a new album that was ¾ written. In August last year, they shared a song called “Jesse’s Girl 2,” featuring the original “Jessie’s Girl” artist, Rick Springfield. This year, Coheed and Cambria are also planning an S.S. Neverender sea cruise festival for October 25-29 from Miami to the Bahamas. They curated the lineup, which also includes Taking Back Sunday, Saves The Day, The Dear Hunter, Touché Amoré, Spiritbox, Cloud Nothings, Polyphia and Ho99o9, among others.

The Used released an album in April 2020, named Heartwork, featuring singles such as “Blow Me,” “Paradise Lost, a Poem By John Milton” and “Cathedral Bell.” This year, members of the group were involved with a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” and a Rage Against the Machine medley.

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

8/27 – Los Angeles, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

8/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Outdoors*

8/31 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver*

9/2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

9/4 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

9/5 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

9/7 – Wichita, KS – WAVE – Outdoors*

9/8 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

9/11 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! – Outdoors*

9/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

9/14 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

9/18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium – Outdoors*

9/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

9/21 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion^

9/22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz