Kanye West Drops In During Future’s Rolling Loud Performance

Kanye West is always full of surprises, and he shocked fans over the weekend when he showed up during Future’s performance at Rolling Loud California. According to Stereogum, the artists shared a twenty-minute set in which West performed his songs “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Hurricane,” “Praise God” and freestyled over Future’s “Fuck Up Some Commas.”



Although West hasn’t frequently collaborated with Future, the rapper does often work with other artists. On his recent album Donda, particularly, he worked with Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Andre 3000 and more. The artist’s recent performances have typically been more religious than this appearance with Future, including his Sunday Service gospel choir shows throughout the pandemic.

In addition to this festival, Future headlined Rolling Loud’s European debut in Portugal and the HARD Summer Music Festival. Other artists that were featured at this year’s show in California include A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Playboi Carti.

In light of the Astroworld tragedy, Rolling Loud has altered some of its rules. For one, they’ve enacted an 18+ age restriction, thereby preventing injuries of children. Yet, the festival promoters have received backlash from the public for their continued support of DaBaby, who made homophobic remarks at the festival in July.