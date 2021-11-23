Rolling Loud Festival Announces 18+ Restriction After Astroworld Tragedy

Home News Aly Rowell November 23rd, 2021 - 11:43 AM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The upcoming Rolling Loud festival has one major change. The yearly music festival, which draws thousands of people and headlines some of the biggest names in rap music, is now only allowing concert-goers 18 and over. The move came after the tragic events at AstroWorld last month in Houston, killing nine people and sparking scores of lawsuits for AstroWorld‘s managing company, Live Nation.

Rolling Loud announced the changes this morning on Twitter:

Love ya’ll – we want everyone to rage safely. Here’s an important update for all our fans who are under 18 for RL California. pic.twitter.com/9iwjYEmS6p — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 23, 2021

In addition, an official announcement was made on Monday from Rolling loud. “We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however, in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival,” announced Rolling Loud on Monday. “We will be giving all ticket purchasers who are under the age of 18 the option to either roll their tickets over to next year’s 2022 California festival or receive a refund.”

The decision brought in mixed reactions, with some wondering how this would exactly improve safety measures. One source pointed out that adults can be hurt just like children. Another source wondered if this move would be temporary, or a permanent part of concert festivals in the future.

Regardless, this seems like a reasonable decision on the part of Rolling Loud. With the mandate of 18 and over, it avoids potential harm to those under-age, and hopefully incentivizes the eligible to be *more* aware of the risks.

As much as one can be aware at a rager, of course.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado