Rolling Loud California Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring J. Cole, Kid Cudi and Future

Brett Padelford

Rolling Loud announced their 2021 lineup for their California music festival. Rolling Loud California will be held Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 in San Bernadino’s NOS Event Center. This announcement follows Rolling Loud Miami’s rescheduled 2021 lineup featuring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone. The festival’s upcoming European debut will be in Portugal and feature A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa.

Rolling Loud California’s 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though they had not announced a lineup prior to its cancellation. Tickets for the 2021 festival go on sale June 1, 2021 at 12 pm PST. To purchase tickets, click here.

Kid Cudi will headline the festival on Friday, Dec. 10. J. Cole is the headliner for Saturday, Dec. 11 and Future will headline on Sunday, Dec. 12. The lineup features several other big names, including Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes, Chief Keef, Young Gravy and 2 Chainz on Friday, Kodak Black, Gunna, Tyga, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Aminé and Rico Nasty on Saturday, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty Lil Durk and Flo Milli on Sunday. The full festival lineup is below.

Kid Cudi released his seventh studio album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen in December 2020. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen featured several other big name artists including Phoebe Bridgers on song “Lovin’ Me,” Pop Smoke and Skepta on “Show Out” and Trippie Redd on “Rockstar Knights.” Cudi also released a music video for his song “Heaven on Earth.”

J. Cole’s sixth studio album The Off-Season was released May 2021. Cole also just made his professional basketball debut– playing for the Patriots Basketball Club. He played just under 18 minutes and finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. In 2020, Cole was apparently training to try out for the NBA. The Off-Season’s album art features Cole standing in front of a basketball hoop on fire.

