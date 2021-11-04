Rolling Loud Supports DaBaby’s ‘Live Show Killa Tour’ After Homophobic Remarks

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 8:24 PM

This past summer, Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby faced backlash after making homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. After he made offensive statements about HIV and AIDS, he was consequently removed from the lineup for the Parklife Festival, Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball music festivals. Dua Lipa, who worked with the artist on “Levitating,” condemned his comments, and radio stations removed his version of the song.

Despite the controversy, however, Rolling Loud is supporting his upcoming tour. According to Consequence, the rapper already returned to their stage in New York City last week, performing during 50 Cent’s headlining set. Now, they’re sponsoring DaBaby’s “Live Show Killa Tour,” which is set to kick off on Nov. 26 in Chicago.

“Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience,” the company said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone. “Everyone is welcome and we look forward to DaBaby’s fans seeing him live.”

Following the backlash, the artist made a series of apologies online that he eventually deleted after they were deemed insincere: “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” read his deleted apology. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

DaBaby was also part of the Donda listening parties, alongside other controversial artists, including Kanye and Marilyn Manson, the latter of which is facing lawsuits for alleged abuse.