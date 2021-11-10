Shaky Knees Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Green Day, Nine Inch Nails And Many More

Home News Roy Lott November 10th, 2021 - 6:06 PM

Atlanta’s annual Shaky Knees Music Festival has revealed its incredibly stacked lineup for 2022. Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and My Morning Jacket are set to headline the three-day music festival taking place April 29 – May 1, 2022 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Other acts include Khruangbin, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Spoon and Highly Suspect. Passes for the festival will go on sale tomorrow, November 11 at 10am EST via the band’s website. Check out the full lineup below.

This year’s edition included headliners Foo Fighters, The Strokes and Run the Jewels alongside Garbage, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jay Electronica and Arlo Parks. Previous acts have included The Black Keys, Tame Impala, The Smashing Pumpkins, Beck, Cage the Elephant and Incubus to name a few.

The festival will mark one of Nine Inch Nails’ first shows since pulling out of festivals Louder than Life and Welcome to Rockville as well as their own headlining tour dates that were set to take place this year.

Fellow 2022 headliners Green Day will also be headlining the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida alongside The Lumineers, 311, Incubus and Jimmy Eat World as well as the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals with Korn, Volbeat, Of Mice and Men and Airbourne to name a few.

My Morning Jacket recently released their vibrant new single “Complex” off of their latest self-titled album. They will also be hitting the festival circuit next year with a set at Arizona’s own Innings Festival alongside Tame Impala, St. Vincent and Foo Fighters.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna