My Morning Jacket Share Vibrant New Song “Complex”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 16th, 2021 - 3:55 PM

According to Consequence, Louisville rock band My Morning Jacket have shared a vibrant new song titled, “Complex.” The rockers are gearing up for the upcoming October 22 release date of their self-titled album. The band recently shared the first two singles, “Love Love Love” and “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”

“Complex” opens up with a ripping guitar riff that cuts through the entire song. At the very beginning it’s accentuated by three ascending notes, but in the verses it changes to a stagnant one note melody with a revolving rhythm. The song proves itself to be very versatile in its high-energy bounce and grit. Jim James sings, “Never quite believe in your complex mind. Never quite belong in your complex heart.” The song closes with a wild guitar solo followed by a slowed and pitched down part of the song.

My Morning Jacket are currently on their 23-date tour across the U.S. The tour was announced back in May and it includes a supporting cast of Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, Bedouine and Flock of Dimes. Their next show is on October 29 in Birmingham, AL. They will close out the tour in the beginning of November with three consecutive shows in Chicago. In August, the band announced that they will be requiring all ticket holders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result secured within 48 hours of the show in order to attend. With nationwide attempts to maintain public health safety, especially at live shows, My Morning Jacket took to their own protocol to help protect people from the delta variant.

The band is also set to perform at the baseball themed music fest, Innings Festival, along with a decorated list of musicians such as Foo Fighters, Tame Impala and St. Vincent.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna