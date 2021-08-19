Nine Inch Nails Cancels Remaining Tour Dates

Home News Casey Melnick August 19th, 2021 - 12:36 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

As the Delta variant continues to circulate throughout the United States, artists and music promoters are facing difficult decisions regarding upcoming performances and events. With the proliferation of cases, many are left wondering the feasibility of live music in today’s precarious landscape. Nine Inch Nails are one of the latest artists to decide that the time for live music must wait.

Today, Nine Inch Nails announced that they have canceled all of their future 2021 performances. In a statement posted via twitter, the band apologized to fans for the disappointing news but claimed that the current environment is not appropriate for large scale live performances.

The band wrote, “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

Fans must wait longer to see Nine Inch Nails, who haven’t performed live since 2018. The band was previously scheduled to play September 21st and 23rd at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio. These shows were billed as “the only NIN headline shows of 2021.” Ticketholders of both events will be refunded.

In addition to these two shows the band will also be pulling out of several prominent fall music festivals including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.

Nine Inch Nails are an American industrial rock band formed in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1988. Led by multi-talented front man Trent Reznor and the award winning Atticus Ross, the band is a recipient of worldwide acclaim and recognition. Known for their influential sound and eccentric live shows, Nine Inch Nails are widely considered to be one of the greatest artists of the modern era, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Reznor and Ross are tabbed to produce Halsey’s upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which is set to drop August 27th. They recently released a single entitled “ISN’T EVERYONE” in a collaboration with noise rock band Health. In June, Nine Inch Nails announced that they will be joining an impressive lineup for the Hellfest Festival in June 2022, giving fans something to look forward to in the future.

