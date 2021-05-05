Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Green Day, The Distillers and Korn

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 5th, 2021 - 4:01 PM

German twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have revealed their 2022 lineup after announcing that the 2021 edition that was supposed to take place this June has been canceled. Green Day and Volbeat are still headliners, but System of a Down had to drop out.

The event is scheduled for June 3-5, 2022, with the same lineup playing each location on different days that weekend. Rock am Ring is at Nurnburgring in Nurburg, while Rock im Park is at the Zeppelinfield in Nuremburg. Tickets previously purchased for the canceled 2020 or 2021 editions can be rolled over to the 2021 festival. More ticketing information can be found here.

The current festival roster is Airbourne, August Burns Red, Billy Talent, Black Veil Brides, Boston Manor, Boys Noize, Broilers, Bush, Danko Jones, Daughtry, Digitalism, Fire From The Gods, Gang of Youths, Green Day, Ice Nine Kills, Kafvka, Korn, Of Mice & Men, Royal Republic, Schmutzki, Stick To Your Guns, The Distillers, The Faim, The Offspring, Trettman, Volbeat, Weezer and U.V.A. They mostly stick to popular rock bands (applying the umbrella genre broadly), but Boys Noize is also set to appear even though they’re firmly electronic. Some additional artists are yet to be confirmed.

Green Day is also planning a “Hella Mega Tour” later this summer alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer that hasn’t been canceled at this moment. Their last album came out in February 2020 under the name Father of All…, featuring political lyrics and lots of power chords. They’re better known as one of the most iconic pop punk bands, due to their 1990s/2000s albums including Dookie, Insomniac and American Idiot.

Volbeat is a Danish hard rock/heavy metal band that is likewise best known for their 2000s material, including popular albums like Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood (2008) and Beyond Hell / Above Heaven (2010). However, they’ve remained much more consistently popular, and their recent albums like 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound have continued to spawn major hits like “For Evigt,” “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” and “Last Day Under the Sun.”

The Distillers reunited in 2018 after releasing their critically-acclaimed last album Coral Fang in 2003. They shared two new songs at the time, “Man Vs. Magnet” and “Blood in the Gutters,” but have yet to release any more new music since announcing plans to record a comeback album.

Korn have proved they can still pull off their huge stage presence through livestream concerts, and were also announced recently for Upheaval Festival 2021. They also stated that they just finished writing their forthcoming new album.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer