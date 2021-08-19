Louder Than Life Festival and Welcome To Rockville Finding New Headliners After Nine Inch Nails and Deftones Pull Out

Home News Casey Melnick August 19th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Much to the chagrin of music fans, several prominent artists this summer have been forced to cancel their upcoming 2021 tours due to the ever-present threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, rock festivals Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville are tasked with finding replacement acts after two headlining bands have dropped out.

Nine Inch Nails and Deftones are no longer scheduled to perform this fall. Earlier today, Nine Inch Nails announced that they have canceled all of their 2021 touring plans. The band was originally scheduled to play in both rock festivals.

Back in July, Deftones made the decision to postpone their tour originally scheduled for 2021, which includes a performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival.

In a statement released by Louder Than Life, organizers from the event shared that they will be announcing a replacement “very soon” and that all “Saturday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours.” The event is scheduled to take place September 23rd-26th at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY. Canceled in 2020, Louder Than Life will feature a huge lineup that includes Metallica, Korn, Staind, Snoop Dogg, Judas Priest and many more acts.

Welcome To Rockville, which will take place on November 11th-14th at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, also released a similar official statement that thanked fans for their continuous support and promised news of a replacement “very soon.” In the statement, the festival notes that all “Thursday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours.” Welcome To Rockville will feature Metallica, Disturbed, Rob Zombie and The Offspring among many other high profile acts.

Both festivals are promoted by Danny Wimmer Presents, who recently announced a new vaccine policy on August 12th. The promoter announced that attendees of any future event must now provide either proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat