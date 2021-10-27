Coachella and Goldenvoice Sign Long-Term Lease To Keep Festival In Indio Until 2050

Home News Roy Lott October 27th, 2021 - 10:34 PM

Coachella is now one music festival that festival-goers can count on to stay for the next 29 years. The annual music festival and its organizers Goldenvoice have signed a long-term lease to keep the festival and its country sister Stagecoach at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA until 2050.

As part of the agreement, Goldenvoice will assume year-round operations of the festival’s site, and be permitted to host two additional large-scale music festivals on the site each year according to Billboard. Goldenvoice previously held the classic rock festival Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Club in 2016, which featured the Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, The Who, Paul McCartney, Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

Coachella recently announced its third headliner Swedish House Mafia, playing alongside Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott. They will take the place of Frank Ocean, who has delayed his performance to the 2023 edition. It had been also clarified that the festival will not be requiring all festival attendees to have the vaccine. The festival will take either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival.

Goldenvoice is also the organizer behind music festivals Day N Vegas, Camp Flog Gnaw, Cruel World, Just Like Heaven, Heads In The Clouds and the newly announced Brownies and Lemonade music festival, set to take place the day before Thanksgiving.