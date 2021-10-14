Coachella 2022 No Longer Requires Proof of Vaccination

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 5:15 PM

Coachella has just announced via social media that it will not be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into the upcoming 2022 festival. According to stereogum.com, in August, concert promoter AEG Presents stated that come Oct. 1, the company’s events — such as Coachella, Day N Vegas, Firefly, Hangout, Electric Forest, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and others — would require full COVID vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results. While Coachella has now announced that it will not be following the promoter’s original rule, Day N Vegas, Firefly, Hangout, Electric Forest and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have not followed suit, operating under a strict vaccination requirement in order for audience’s to gain entry into upcoming events.

In their Instagram Story, Coachella released a statement announcing that while vaccination will not be required to enter their two weekend event, those that opt out will need to present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event’s start, which is set to take place the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. The statement reads: “After seeing firsthand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR Proof of full vaccination.”

The lineup of the festival is yet to be released or confirmed, and although tickets are already sold out for the festival and fans are only able to sign up for a waitlist via their website, it is unclear what changes will be happening in reference to their original lineup pre-pandemic.