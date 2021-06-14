Day N Vegas Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and SZA

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 2:02 PM

Sharon Alagna

Day N Vegas announced their 2021 lineup, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator as headliners. It’s set to take place on November 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Kendrick Lamar’s set is being billed as ‘One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN.’ Some of the other artists on the lineup include SZA, DaBaby, Isaiah Rashad, Thundercat, Madlib, Tkay Maidza, Doja Cat, $uicideboy$, Freddie Gibbs, Saba, Yves Tumor, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Griselda, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, Flo Milli, Raveena and Victoria Monét, among others. The full lineup can be found below, featuring a lineup packed with plenty of other highly popular artists.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m. PT. There will also be a presale that begins on Friday at 12:00 p.m. for those who register for it here.

Day N Vegas is a young festival, having begun in 2019. It wasn’t able to return in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it’s back again with many of the same artists that made its inaugural event a success. All three of this years’ headliners had been present at that years’ event, although J. Cole got the headlining spot over Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler, The Creator is also in the news today for his “SIDE STREET” teaser video, following signs popping up all over Los Angeles reading “Call me if you get lost” with a phone number that directs to a woman saying things like “Tyler momma crazy” over a ‘70s-style instrumental. Some fans snooping around led to the belief that this is the start of a new album rollout, which will follow-up his critically acclaimed 2019 record Igor.

Kendrick Lamar was also announced for a few other 2021 festivals, all of which had to be rescheduled to 2022, making this Day N Vegas appearance his only planned performance for 2021. The festivals he was announced for were all European venues, including Poland’s Open’er festival, Sweden’s Lollapalooza Stockholm and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. His announcement for Roskilde revealed that he has more material on the way, speculatively his first solo material since DAMN. (2017).

Travis Scott is on the schedule as a headliner for both Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud New York later this year. His last solo release was 2018’s Astroworld, but there are rumors of new solo material from him as well.

SZA last released a joint track with SAINt JHN called “Just For Me” from Space Jam: A New Legacy. She released a couple of well-received singles over the past year which appear to be part of a longer release, titled “Hit Different” and “Good Days.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna