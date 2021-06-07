Cruel World Announces Lineup for 2022 Return Featuring Morrissey, Bauhaus and Devo

Home News Ellie Lin June 7th, 2021 - 6:56 PM

Music festival Cruel World has announced their lineup and dates for 2022. The festival will take place in Pasadena, Calif. on May 14, 2022. Presale ticket sales begin June 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM, PST. To register for the presale, click here. Tickets go on general sale on June 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM, PST.

The 2022 lineup for the ‘80s themed festival differs slightly from those who were announced for the 2020 festival. The 2020 festival was initially postponed, but was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 lineup did include Morrissey, Bauhaus and Devo but some of the smaller artists are not returning, including She Wants Revenge, Gary Numan and Marc Almond. The full Cruel World 2022 lineup is below.

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey recently wrote and sang on A$AP Rocky’s upcoming studio album, All Smiles. Last year, he was dropped from his label BMG after a new executive was appointed. This occurred while the singer was in the process of rereleasing several albums.

Cruel World music festival is not the only rescheduled show Bauhaus will be playing. The band was forced to reschedule their tour dates in Mexico City and London to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devo has had an exciting year– in addition to Cruel World, they were announced as part of Riot Fest’s lineup and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in February 2021. This comes after a rather painful year for the band. Instrumentalist Mark Mothersbaugh spent an 18 day stint in the hospital for COVID-19, where he reportedly suffered delusions. Mothersbaugh has since recovered. Though the band were unable to play live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they hosted a livestream event with several exciting guest appearances.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva