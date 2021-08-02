Rage Against the Machine Confirmed for Coachella 2022 and Frank Ocean will Headline in 2023

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 10:59 AM

Frank Ocean was set to headline the famous Coachella festival in 2020, but for obvious reasons, the festival was canceled that year and then ultimately this year as well. Now, festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed in an interview with Los Angeles Times that Frank Ocean would ultimately headline the festival in 2023. According to the article, the co-founder would usually not announce a headliner so far in advance, but because of the confusing times and uncertainty of the pandemic, Tollett says “fans deserve some reassurance.”

The planned 2020 co-headliner Rage Against The Machine are confirmed to perform at Coachella 2022. Next year is set to be a great year when it comes to concerts and festivals. Rage Against The Machine are confirmed for another festival, the Boston Calling. Further, the band has announced they would start their long-anticipated tour. The tour will kick off on March 31st in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center and then conclude on August 14th, in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Recently the band, who is known to be politically and socially engaged, signed a open letter calling for musicians to boycott Israel. The letter was also signed by Rage Against The Machine’s tour support, Run The Jewels. The call was supported by over 600 artists, including System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian, Questlove, Pattis Smith and others.

2020 brought many ups and downs for Frank Ocean, in the beginning of the year the artist announced he was the new face for Prada’s menswear campaign, he then released two new songs “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” In August his 18 year old younger brother, Ryan Moore, passed away after being involved in a deadly car crash. Moore, who used the stage name Ryan Breaux, was also featured on Ocean’s critically acclaimed album Blonde. His voice was playing during “Futura Free.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson