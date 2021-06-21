Just Like Heaven Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Interpol, M.I.A. and The Shins

Home News Ellie Lin June 21st, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Goldenvoice announced the Just Like Heaven music festival lineup June 21, 2021. The festival will take place May 21, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. at Brookside at Rose Bowl. Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10:00 AM PST. To register to purchase tickets, click here.

Festival headliners include artists Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins and M.I.A. There’ll be performances from other artists including Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, The Hives and Peaches. The full lineup is below.

“Interpol is overjoyed to announce we will be performing at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, headlining Just Like Heaven 2022. It’s an incredible lineup of artists, we couldn’t think of a better way to be returning to LA!” said Paul Banks in a press release.

Headliner M.I.A came under fire last year when she alleged that British Vogue cancelled a shoot with her due to tweets she made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, she released a non-album track called “CTRL,” last September.

The Shins recently rereleased their debut album, remastered for the 20th anniversary of the band. The album, Oh, Inverted World was released in 2001 and was rereleased on June 11, 2021.

In addition to playing live at Just Like Heaven, Modest Mouse will tour the US this summer, beginning in July and ending in August. He also just released songs “The Sun Hasn’t Left” and “Leave a Light On”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela