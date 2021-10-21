Swedish House Mafia Announced To Headline Coachella 2022

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

As music festivals have restarted across the country, fans are looking forward to attending one of the biggest festivals of the era: Coachella. After the festivals for both 2020 and 2021 were canceled, the lineup for the 2022 event is slowly coming together. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were all going to perform in 2020, and now the former two will be headlining next year’s festival, while Ocean will headline in 2023. Today, the festival confirmed the third headliner for 2022: Swedish House Mafia.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, both Coachella and Swedish House Mafia posted subtle announcements on Instagram: the festival posted a photo of the trio, and the band posted a video of “Swedish House Mafia Live Coachella 2022” being stitched on a shirt.

The group last played at the festival in 2012 alongside the Black Keys. They then took a five-year hiatus from performing until playing at the Ultra Music Festival in 2018. Earlier this year, they released a music video for “It Gets Better,” a dramatic and hopeful follow-up to their 2012 hit “Don’t You Worry Child.”

Although the rest of the lineup for Coachella remains unclear, the festival is already sold out. They also recently changed their entrance policy from strictly accepting proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to also accepting proof of a negative COVID test with 72 hours of arrival.

The dates for Coachella are April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, and will be at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California as it has been in years past. Although tickets are no longer available, fans can join a waitlist for the event.