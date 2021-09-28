Gary Numan Announces His North American Tour Has Been Rescheduled For Spring 2022

Home News Casey Melnick September 28th, 2021 - 11:45 AM

English musician Gary Numan has announced the rescheduled dates for his highly anticipated North American tour. Via an announcement on Twitter, Numan revealed that his Intruder tour will be kicking off in late February of next year.

Earlier this month, the singer announced the postponement of his tour that was set to begin September 17. Numan cited concerns over the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant as the main driver behind his decision. In his announcement, he asked fans to hang on to their tickets, as they would still be valid for his rescheduled tour.

Very happy to announce the North American tour has been rescheduled for early 2022. Ticket info can be found here (although I’d wait an hour or two, some of the ticket pages are slow updating the new dates): https://t.co/d9p0s9aS0T pic.twitter.com/FlUTHBISof — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) September 28, 2021

In his social media post, Numan listed the new dates of his rescheduled tour and provided fans with ticket information. The singer writes, “Very happy to announce the North American tour has been rescheduled for early 2022. Ticket info can be found here (although I’d wait an hour or two, some of the ticket pages are slow updating the new dates.)”

The tour will begin on February 23 at Los Angeles’ The Fonda, and will hit major cities including Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis before concluding April 4 in Petaluma, California at the Mystic Theater.

Numan first entered the music industry as the frontman for Tubeway Army in 1977. He made his solo debut in 1979 with his successful album The Pleasure Principle. Numan is widely regarded as a leading pioneer in electronic music.

In May, Numan released his twenty-first studio album. Intruder is a dark and gritty climate-change-conscious project that features deeply personal songwriting and melancholy electronic rock. The singer teased his album throughout the year with the singles “Now and Forever,” “Saints and Liars,” I Am Screaming” and “Intruder.”

In July, Numan announced the release of his 15-disc collection of singles that will be released on November 5. The box set, which has been highly requested by fans, will feature 15 singles from 1978-1983.

Gary Numan Spring The Intruder 2022 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Los Angeles – The Fonda

02/24 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

02/25 – Pioneertown – Pappy & Harriet’s

02/26 – San Diego – The Observatory North Park

02/27 – Santa Ana – The Observatory

02/28 – Phoenix – The Crescent Ballroom

03/02 – Austin – Emo’s

03/03 – San Antonio – Paper Tiger

03/04 – Dallas – Granada Theater

03/05 – Houston – Numbers

03/07 – Nashville – Basement East

03/08 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse

03/09 – Carrboro – Cat’s Cradle

03/11 – Toronto – Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/12 – Buffalo – Town Ballroom

03/13 – New York – Webster Hall

03/14 – Boston – Paradise

03/15 – DC – Lincoln Theatre

03/17 – Philadelphia – Union Transfer

03/18 – Pittsburgh – Thunderbird Music Hall

03/19 – Detroit – Majestic Theatre

03/21 – Chicago – Park West

03/22 – Milwaukee – The Rave

03/23 – Minneapolis – First Avenue

03/24 – Omaha – Waiting Room

03/25– Denver – Gothic Theatre

03/26 – Salt Lake City – Metro Music Hall

03/28 – Portland – Revolution Hall

03/29 – Vancouver – Commodore Ballroom

03/30 – Tacoma – Spanish Ballroom

03/31 – Seattle – Neptune Theatre

04/02 – Sacramento – Ace Of Spades

04/03 – Santa Cruz – The Catalyst

04/04 – Petaluma – Mystic Theater

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried