Gary Numan Touches On Love In New Single “Now And Forever”

Roy Lott April 22nd, 2021 - 11:24 PM

Gary Numan has released his latest single “Now And Forever” from his upcoming LP Intruder, set to be released on May 21. Compared to his previous tracks, “Now and Forever” has a change of tone, including heavy synths and female backing vocals resonating with its lyrics, discussing a regret for what has happened in a relationship but hope for redemption at some point in the future. Check out the song below.

“This is one of two songs on Intruder where I tried to write a lyric that continued with the earth speaking theme of the album, but also had a second, entirely different meaning within it. In the case of ‘Now And Forever’ the lyric is not only a message from the earth to humanity but also a message from me to my wife Gemma,” Numan stated in a press release.

“Now and Forever” follows songs “Saints and Liars,” I Am Screaming,” and the album’s title track. The album will feature nine additional tracks and “looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view.” It is Numan’s first new release since 2017’s Savage: Songs From A Broken World. He released the live album When The Sun Came Down, which was taken from Numan’s live show at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester with The Skaparis Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried