Gary Numan Looks At Climate Change from the Planet’s Perspective in New Video For Intruder

Musician Gary Numan takes a closer look at climate change in his newest song and album called Intruder, set to release May of this year. The video and album look at climate change from a unique perspective, specifically from the point of view of the one being that is directly affected by the change: the planet.

Numan’s new climate conscious project comes in as his 18th solo studio album and is his first project since his highest charting project back in 2017, Savage: Songs From A Broken World. The 2017 project also discussed climate change, but from the perspective of the effects it took on culture and humanity. “There is no technology left and most of the planet has turned to a desolate desert wasteland.”

Intruder tells the story of global warming from more of a theoretical look at a “potential future apocalypse”. “The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment. The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a. total disregard for it’s well-being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and now it’s fighting back,” Numan explains in a press release discussing the release of the new projects.

The title track gives listeners a sneak preview of what to expect from the entire project. The video and song give a dark and eerie, yet fascinating feel. The mysterious feel of the song gives way to the rest of the project and speaks to how the Earth is feeling going through climate change.

Intruder is set to release both digitally and on CD and Vinyl (black heavyweight double-vinyl and picture disc double-vinyl).

Check out the tracklist below:

Intruder track list:

Betrayed The Gift I Am Screaming Intruder Is This World Enough A Black Sun The Chosen And It Breaks Me Again Saints And Liars Now And Forever The End of Dragons

Bonus Tracks on Deluxe CD, Vinyl and Digital Formats

When You Fall End Of Dragons(alt piano)

The album is available for pre-order now available for pre-order here.

