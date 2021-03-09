Gary Numan Releases New Downtempo Dystopian Song “I Am Screaming”

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 10:28 AM

New wave icon Gary Numan has released a new track “I Am Screaming,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album Intruder, out May 21. As opposed to his more new wave oriented work, “I Am Screaming” sees Numan take a more downtempo approach, with slower chord progressions, heavy bass and and a dark tone reminiscent of groups like Portishead. The chorus of the track has a more emotional inflection, as Numan passionately croons over dramatic keys that create a sense of tension in the moody instrumental.

“Intruder looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view,” Numan explained in a press statement. “If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? the songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

This latest single follows the title track, which had themes discussing climate change from the Earth’s point of view. The lyrics discuss the flaws in humanity, criticizing how those in charge let their own selfish desires hurt the planet they call home.

These environmental themes were especially present on Numan’s latest studio album Savage: Songs From A Broken World, which discusses the possibility of Earth turning into a barren wasteland free from technology. The performer has also been critical of the streaming industry and claimed that he made a mere $50 from a song with over a million streams, while urging for better royalty payments.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat