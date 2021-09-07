Gary Numan Postpones Fall 2021 Tour Dates Ober Covid Concerns

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 9:52 PM

Gary Numan has announced via Instagram the postponement of his tour, which was set to begin on September 17th. Citing concerns over the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, he writes that it while a difficult decision to make postponing the highly anticipated “Intruder” American Tour, it is the right one. He writes that it was “impossible” to create an environment in which the band, crew, and fans could be safe from the risk of contracting COVID at his shows, and has therefore made the decision to postpone the tour until 2022, with tour dates being announced as soon as possible.

The Instagram caption reads “I’m enormously disappointed to announce the North American Intruder tour, due to start on Sep 17, is being postponed until 2022. Those new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

As the new Delta variant of Covid continues to surge we have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure that measures are in place that would give fans, band and touring crew a meaningful degree of safety from the virus. Unfortunately that has proven to be impossible.

The safety of fans is of the utmost importance and, without those measures, I cannot see how people can gather inside venues without running the very real risk of being infected. Nor can I expect my band and crew to be exposed to that level of risk on a nightly basis.

Thank you so much to everyone that had bought tickets to come and see us play and I am truly sorry that we’ve had to take this decision. I can’t begin to tell you how devastatingly disappointing this is for all of us, in so many ways, but your safety has to come first, and that of the band and crew.

I sincerely hope we can get together again in 2022.

Please hang on to your tickets & look for announcements of new dates. Refunds for tickets will be available from the point of source if you cannot make the new dates. Meet & Greet’s will be refunded from the Numan Store, or held for the rescheduled shows in 2022 if you prefer.

Gary Numan.”

In his post, he asks fans to hang on to their tickets, as they will be valid for his rescheduled tour once he can ensure the safety of all those involved in the production of his live shows. Although Gary Numan may not being going on tour as anticipated, fans still have Numan’s upcoming collection of 15 singles to look forward to, which will be released on November 5th. Since we won’t be able to watch him perform Intruder live just yet, you can read Oona Milliken’s review of it here.

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried