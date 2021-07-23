Gary Numan Announces 15-Disc The Singles Collection 1978-1983 for November 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple July 23rd, 2021 - 8:43 PM

Gary Numan has announced the release of his 15-disc collection of singles, which will be released on November 5. The box set has been highly requested by Numan’s fans and will feature 15 singles from 1978-1983.

The Gary Numan 1978-1983 singles box will include 45” translucent color vinyls that will be presented in a white vinyl wrapped DJ case and completed with laser foiled details, chrome corner caps and more. Each box set will also come with a 64-page booklet that features notes and images. The singles box set is extremely limited with only 2000 copies being made worldwide.

The singles featured in Numan’s box set are divided between three different colored vinyls, red, blue and green and are categorized by year. The red vinyl, which strictly features 1978 singles, contains “That’s Too Bad/ Oh! Didn’t I Say” and “Bombers/Blue Eyes/O.D. Receiver.” Both of those tracks are Tubeway Army tracks, which was Numan’s band.

The blue vinyl features songs from 1978-1980 where the green vinyl features songs from 1981-1983. These two vinyls feature a variety of tracks, including a few more from Tubeway Army.

The Gary Numan 1978-1983 singles box set is being released just a couple of months after his most recent album Intruder, which came out this past May. Intruder was Numan’s 21st album.

In early June, Numan announced that he would be going on a fall tour this year following the release of his album. The Intruder Tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles on September 17. Numan will make stops in Nashville, Detroit, Minneapolis and more. He will make his final stop in Santa Ana, California on October 23.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

Gary Numan 1978-1983 Singles Box Set Track List:

Red Vinyl:

1. BEG 05 That’s Too Bad/Oh! Didn’t I Say (Tubeway Army)

2. BEG 08 Bombers/Blue Eyes/O.D. Receiver (Tubeway Army)

Blue Vinyl:

1. BEG 17 Down In The Park/Do You Need The Service (Tubeway Army)

2. BEG 18 Are ‘Friends’ Electric/We Are So Fragile (Tubeway Army)

3. BEG 23 Cars/Asylum

4. BEG 29 Complex/Bombers

5. BEG 35 We Are Glass/Trois Gymnopedies (First Movement)

6. BEG 46 I Die: You Die/Down In The Park

7. BEG 50 This Wreckage/Photograph

Green Vinyl:

1. BEG 62 She’s Got Claws/I Sing Rain

2. BEG 70 Music For Chameleons/Noise Noise

3. BEG 77 We Take Mystery (To Bed)/The Image Is

4. BEG 81 White Boys And Heroes/War Games

5. BEG 95 Warriors/My Car Slides (1)

6. BEG 101 Sister Surprise/Poetry And Power