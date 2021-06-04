Gary Numan Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin June 4th, 2021 - 11:45 AM

English artist Gary Numan announced his fall North American tour for his latest album, Intruder. The tour will begin on Sept. 17, 2021 at Los Angeles’ The Fonda, and will hit major cities including Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis before concluding Oct. 23, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

It was also announced that the streaming platform Stabal will show a global livestream of an event called Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere on June 17, 2021. The livestream will feature songs from Numan’s Intruder, as well as other songs from his career. Tickets for the livestream are on sale here.

Intruder was announced in January of 2021 and is Gary Numan’s 21st studio album. Numan released Intruder on May 21/, after releasing four singles for the album including “Saints and Liars,” “Now and Forever,” “I Am Screaming” and “Intruder.” Numan also drew attention to the contention between artists and major streaming platforms earlier this year, stating he only made $50 (£37) from a song with a million streams. Gary Numan first got his start in the ‘70s as Tubeway Army’s frontman before beginning his solo career in 1979 with the release of The Pleasure Principle.

Gary Numan Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

9/17/2021 – Los Angeles – The Fonda

9/18/2021 – San Diego – The Observatory North Park

9/19/2021 – Pioneertown – Pappy & Harriet’s

9/20/2021 – Phoenix – The Crescent Ballroom

9/22/2021 – San Antonio – Paper Tiger

9/23/2021 – Austin – Emo’s

9/24/2021 – Dallas – Granada Theater

9/25/2021 – Houston – Numbers

9/27/2021 – Nashville – Basement East

9/28/2021 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse

9/29/2021 – Carrboro – Cat’s Cradle

9/30/2021 – DC – 9:30 Club

10/1/2021 – Buffalo – Town Ballroom

10/2/2021 – New York – Brooklyn Steel

10/4/2021 – Boston – Paradise

10/5/2021 – New Haven – College Street

10/6/2021 – Philadelphia – Union Transfer

10/8/2021 – Toronto – Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/9/2021 – Detroit – Majestic Theatre

10/10/2021 – Chicago – Park West

10/11/2021 – Milwaukee – The Rave

10/12/2021 – Minneapolis – First Avenue

10/14/2021 – Denver – Gothic Theatre

10/15/2021 – Salt Lake City – Metro Music Hall

10/16/2021 – Boise – Knitting Factory

10/17/2021 – Portland – Revolution Hall

10/18/2021 – Vancouver – Commodore Ballroom

10/19/2021 – Seattle – Neptune

10/21/2021 – Sacramento – Ace Of Spades

10/22/2021 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

10/23/2021 – Santa Ana – The Observatory

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried