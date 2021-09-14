Riot Fest Adds Anthrax And Rise Against To Their 2021 Lineup

Home News Casey Melnick September 14th, 2021 - 3:26 PM

Many artists and bands this summer have decided to postpone their tours in response to the ongoing pandemic. Consequently, organizers of festivals and events have learned that their scheduled lineups are anything but indelible. Today, Riot Fest was forced to make a sudden change to their lineup just days before the festival is supposed to kick off.

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shockingly announced today that they are canceling all of their remaining 2021 appearances, which includes the Chicago based festival. Lead singer Mike Patton announced via social media that he is backing out due to “mental health reasons.” In response, organizers of the event quickly announced on Twitter that Rise Against and Anthrax will now be performing at Riot Fest.

Riot Fest will take place later this week on September 16-19. According to Riotfest’s announcement, Rise Against will take the stage on Saturday while Anthrax will perform on Sunday. These two artists are joining an impressive lineup that features Morrissey, The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Run The Jewels, Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly, The Flaming Lips and many more.

When times get hard, it’s important to lean on the friends who know you best. For us, that’s Rise Against. We’re humbled to welcome them back Saturday—as well as our friends Anthrax on Sunday—for an exciting weekend with all our fans, friends, and family. pic.twitter.com/u1IjAvE4ds — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 14, 2021

Rise Against is an American punk rock band that was originally formed in 1999. The group has released nine studio albums with the latest coming earlier this summer. Though it doesn’t necessarily push boundaries, Nowhere Generation is a safe and solid album that provides comfort to longtime fans. This project features the youthful anthem and titular track, “Nowhere Generation.” The Chicago based band embarked on a two month tour this summer in support of their latest album.

Anthrax joins the stellar line up for the @RiotFest 2021!!! Visit https://t.co/pxBaZv673s for tickets and all info 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/qFJenJzzZb — Anthrax (@Anthrax) September 14, 2021

Anthrax is an American heavy metal band that was originally formed in 1981. The group is one of the most successful and influential thrash metal bands of all time. Anthrax has released eleven studio albums and has sold millions of records. In July, the band performed a live stream concert in celebration of their 40th anniversary. Finnish folk metal group Korpiklaani recently released a cover of Anthrax’s hit “Got The Time.” Entitled “Ennen,” the cover is entirely in Finnish and features folk instrumentals.

This is not the first instance of the festival making changes to the lineup. Last month, legendary rock band Pixies canceled their upcoming September tour that included an appearance at Riot Fest. Nine Inch Nails, who were originally tabbed to replace My Chemical Romance as a headlining act, recently canceled all of their remaining 2021 appearances.

Riot fest was originally founded in 2005. This notorious event showcases punk, rock, alternative and hip-hop artists. In August, the festival announced a new COVID-19 policy that requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test in order to attend. This policy is in accordance with the City of Chicago’s COVID-19 requirements.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

