Korpiklaani Share Energetic Anthrax Cover “Ennen”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 2nd, 2021 - 2:29 PM

Finnish folk metal group Korpiklaani recently released their cover of American heavy metal band Anthrax’s hit “Got The Time.” The cover entitled “Ennen”, which means ‘before’ in Finnish, has the typical Korpiklaani sound which combines elements of folk and metal seamlessly.

The music video follows an elderly man who wakes up on the floor surrounded by empty bottles, he is visibly hungover as he holds his head in pain. The band is seen playing outside the elderly man’s house when there is a knock on the door. The man hides and tries to find something to drink. He then goes outside but is frightened by blurry figures. He falls to the ground and knocks out only to be awaken by a bandmember splashing water in his face. He awakens and sees the band crowded around him. He joins the band who offer him refreshments as they make their way back to his house.

The song itself is entirely in Finnish and features folk instrumentals alongside guitars, drums, bass and accordions which contribute to the complementary sound of Korpiklaani.

Korpiklaani released their new track “Shai Shai” on June 12, 2020 which featured Nytt Land’s Natalya Pahlenko. The two bands will be touring together this month with shows in Finland and Estonia.

The band released their eleventh studio album Jylhä in February 2021; the album was critically acclaimed. The group was first established in 1993 as Shaman Duo but soon expanded to become Shaman and later became Korpiklaani.

Korpiklaani Live Tour Dates

KORPIKLAANI + NYTT LAND & JONNE

9/10 – Tullikamari Klubi – Tampere, FI

9/11 – Möysän Musaklubi – Lahti, FI

9/25 – Helitehas. – Tallinn, EE

Festivals

10/2 – Das Oktober Metalfest -Eindhoven, NL

12/4 – HRH Vikings, FI