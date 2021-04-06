Rise Against Shares New Live Performance Video for Youthful Anthem “Nowhere Generation”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 6th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

In celebration of its rise to the Top 25 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart as well as Top 30 on Billboard’s Alternative charts within three weeks of release, punk rock band Rise Against performed their new hit “Nowhere Generation” live today at 11AM PT – 1PM CT – 2PM ET cut from their “Nowhere Sessions.” The members of the band held a live discussion hosted by creative director Brian Roettinger prior to the performance to discuss the project and all the hard work the musicians put into it.

The band has made no secret of their social and political views their entire career, becoming known for their deeply opinionated and passionate lyrics. They have touched on topics such as the environment, political corruption, voter issues and rights, animal rights and issues having to do with race and social class. The frustration as well as the hope and determination of the younger generations their audience is made up of is enveloped in the band’s punk rock and grunge sound.

This single is no exception, inspiring fans with its enthusiastic defiance and overall refusal to allow communities to be silenced. The song is a feel-good, energizing description of a better world the band encourages is in our reach, the lyrics drawing together those alike in values with a collective “we.” It acts as a call-to-arms, looking to remind younger listeners that real power is held by people. In keeping with this message, the percussion is fast paced in keeping with the powerful riffs from the guitar, and the gritty sound of the belted vocals adds a fierce excitement to the performance.

The video is recorded with a black and white filter and filmed from several different camera angles to highlight each musician, making it easy to see the energy in their bodies that you wouldn’t ordinarily be able to see.

“Nowhere Generation” is the title track for the band’s upcoming album, set to release June 4 on Loma Vista Recordings. The album features eleven songs, each breaking down the issues in today’s communities that are keeping people from the American Dream.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson